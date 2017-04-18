Marshals capture Oxford robbery suspect in Florida
Kelvin Carnell Golden was wanted in connection with the robbery of a BB&T Bank at the corner of U.S. 78 East and Colonial Drive on April 10. Golden allegedly approached one of the tellers of the bank around 2:30 p.m., pulled out a firearm and told her to give him all the money, Oxford police Capt. L.G. Owens said the day after the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to pensacola (Apr '12)
|12 hr
|Jdow
|43
|Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13)
|17 hr
|The real Gary The...
|47
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|Apr 20
|pitsnmutts
|5
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|Stuff Will Kill You
|19
|The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16)
|Apr 13
|Looking For Trouble
|5
|The beach casino bath house in the 50's
|Apr 5
|Denny
|1
|Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08)
|Apr 5
|Bud Good
|99
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC