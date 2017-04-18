Marshals capture Oxford robbery suspect in Florida

Kelvin Carnell Golden was wanted in connection with the robbery of a BB&T Bank at the corner of U.S. 78 East and Colonial Drive on April 10. Golden allegedly approached one of the tellers of the bank around 2:30 p.m., pulled out a firearm and told her to give him all the money, Oxford police Capt. L.G. Owens said the day after the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.