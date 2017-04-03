Man shot in face on W 3rd St
Anti-abortionist Michael F. Griffin was eventually convicted of murdering Gunn and sentenced to life in prison. Gunn was the first of a total of four doctors murdered by killers proclaiming pro-life motivation through May 2009 and led to the 1994 passage of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The beach casino bath house in the 50's
|21 hr
|Denny
|1
|Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Bud Good
|99
|Who Died and Left YOU in Charge?
|Mar 31
|Random Rim Shot
|1
|Stay Away From This Pensacola Dentist! (Apr '15)
|Mar 29
|granny4271
|4
|What area of Pensacola has newer homes and is a... (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|granny4271
|35
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Mar 29
|Tdaddy
|13
|Anybody know Angela Harris Herman? Angie
|Mar 25
|Jenny C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC