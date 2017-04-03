Gulf Coast oil lease sale public meetings scheduled
The federal government will hold five public meetings around the Gulf Coast to get comments about air quality modeling and analysis for proposed region-wide oil lease sales next year. The open house-style meetings April 25 through May 1 also will take comments on other aspects of a draft environmental impact statement .
