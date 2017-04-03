Gulf Coast oil lease sale public meet...

Gulf Coast oil lease sale public meetings scheduled

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The federal government will hold five public meetings around the Gulf Coast to get comments about air quality modeling and analysis for proposed region-wide oil lease sales next year. The open house-style meetings April 25 through May 1 also will take comments on other aspects of a draft environmental impact statement .

Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Pensacola, FL

