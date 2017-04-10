Girl who disappeared from Pensacola m...

Girl who disappeared from Pensacola may be traveling through Louisiana

Wednesday Apr 12

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in bringing home a missing child. Jadakiss McNeal, 14, has been missing for over a year since she left her home in Pensacola, FL, according to a news release from the center.

