Girl who disappeared from Pensacola may be traveling through Louisiana
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in bringing home a missing child. Jadakiss McNeal, 14, has been missing for over a year since she left her home in Pensacola, FL, according to a news release from the center.
