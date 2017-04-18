FL Senate votes to keep ridesharing services
Wednesday morning, the Florida Senate passed Committee Substitute for House Bill 221 by a vote of 36 to 1, establishing a regulatory framework for the operation of transportation network companies in the State of Florida. This legislation will increase access to ridesharing and enhance mobility for even more residents and visitors across the state.
