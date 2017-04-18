FL Senate votes to keep ridesharing s...

FL Senate votes to keep ridesharing services

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: ABC Action News

Wednesday morning, the Florida Senate passed Committee Substitute for House Bill 221 by a vote of 36 to 1, establishing a regulatory framework for the operation of transportation network companies in the State of Florida. This legislation will increase access to ridesharing and enhance mobility for even more residents and visitors across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Targeted individual (Jan '16) 21 hr pitsnmutts 5
moving to pensacola (Apr '12) Tue Jdow 41
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Apr 17 Stuff Will Kill You 19
The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16) Apr 13 Looking For Trouble 5
The beach casino bath house in the 50's Apr 5 Denny 1
News Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08) Apr 5 Bud Good 99
Who Died and Left YOU in Charge? Mar 31 Random Rim Shot 1
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC