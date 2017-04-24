Fictitious Name Notice | Legal Notice #3044
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of L.-Ohana Love & Caring Home Services LLC, at 409 E Lakeview Avenue in the County of Escambia, in the city of Pensacola, Florida 32503 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Navarre, Florida, this 21st day of April 2017.
