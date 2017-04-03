Envoy E175 at Pensacola on Apr 5th 2017, bird strike

An Envoy Embraer ERJ-170, registration N228NN performing flight MQ-3822/AA-3822 from Washington National,DC to Pensacola,FL , was on approach to Pensacola's runway 17 when a bird impacted the #2 engine . The aircraft continued for a safe landing on runway 17. The FAA reported the aircraft received unknown damage to the #2 engine.

