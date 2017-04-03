Double murder trial slated for June U...

Double murder trial slated for June Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington County News

The trial of the Pensacola man charged with the April 2015 slaying of a Ponce de Leon couple is expected to take place in June. Joshua Brandyn Gaskey recently appeared in pre-trial proceedings, and jury selection for the trial was set to take place June 19. Gaskey is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, burglary while armed, and armed robbery with a firearm related to the murders of Glen and Jackie Brooks at their Grant Road residence in Ponce de Leon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Died and Left YOU in Charge? Mar 31 Random Rim Shot 1
News Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08) Mar 29 granny4271 97
Stay Away From This Pensacola Dentist! (Apr '15) Mar 29 granny4271 4
What area of Pensacola has newer homes and is a... (Mar '11) Mar 29 granny4271 35
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Mar 29 Tdaddy 13
Anybody know Angela Harris Herman? Angie Mar 25 Jenny C 1
Waterfront: Brainwashing and worse! (Sep '16) Mar 17 ANONYMOUS 4
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC