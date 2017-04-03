Double murder trial slated for June Updated at

The trial of the Pensacola man charged with the April 2015 slaying of a Ponce de Leon couple is expected to take place in June. Joshua Brandyn Gaskey recently appeared in pre-trial proceedings, and jury selection for the trial was set to take place June 19. Gaskey is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, burglary while armed, and armed robbery with a firearm related to the murders of Glen and Jackie Brooks at their Grant Road residence in Ponce de Leon.

