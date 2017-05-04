Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water off Pensacola
NEW ORLEANS The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the person in the water approximately 157 nautical miles off of Pensacola, Florida, Thursday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from the cruise ship Carnival Fantasy at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday of a man with dark hair, wearing a red shirt, and seen facedown in the water.
