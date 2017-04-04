CNL Healthcare Properties II Purchases First Property
CNL Healthcare Properties II, Inc., a non-traded real estate investment trust focused on seniors housing and healthcare properties, has purchased the newly constructed Summer Vista Assisted Living Community in Pensacola, Florida, for $21.4 million. This is the first acquisition for CNL Healthcare Properties II.
