Woman faces 230 years in prison for e...

Woman faces 230 years in prison for exploitation of disabled WWII vet

30 min ago

State Attorney Bill Eddins has announced that Kelly Lynn Knotts, 44, formerly of Pensacola, was convicted on Thursday by an Escambia County Jury of Theft From a Person 65 Years of Age or Older, 38 counts of Exploitation of an Elderly Person and two counts of Money Laundering.

Comments made yesterday: 23,659

