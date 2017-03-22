Santa Rosa Beach teen missing for 23 days Updated at

The Walton County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a 16-year-old runaway now missing for 23 days. Lizette Flores was last seen at her home in Santa Rosa Beach on Feb. 28, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. She reportedly sneaked out of her home with a 14-year-old friend and went to Pensacola with an unknown black man, the release said. The 14-year-old friend returned home, but Flores did not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.