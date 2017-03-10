Pensacola man claims $1 million Scratch-Off prize one day after celebrating his birthday
The Florida Lottery announces that Leslie Holtzclaw, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 FLAMINGO MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, just one day after celebrating his 52nd birthday. Holtzclaw chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $716,577.60.
