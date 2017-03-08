NFL Combine 2017: PSU's Chris Godwin ...

NFL Combine 2017: PSU's Chris Godwin reaches 19 bench press reps; how does that compare?

Friday Mar 3 Read more: PennLive.com

Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin hauls in an 8-yrd touchdown catch during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2015. Joe Hermitt, PennLive Though Godwin won't run the 40-yard dash or perform on-field drills until Saturday, he made an impression Friday by benching press a 225-pound bar 19 times.

