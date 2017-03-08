Looking Smart: Augmented Reality Is Already Seeing Real Results In Industry
While Google Glass may have had its early pitfalls in the consumer market, smart glasses have found new life in industry. Workers assembling wind turbines at a GE Renewable Energy factory in Pensacola, Florida, for example, wear smart glasses powered by Upskill, a GE Ventures-backed company that produces enterprise software for wearables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manufacturing.net.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13)
|Mar 9
|Niemand
|46
|Coincidence
|Mar 9
|anonymous
|3
|The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16)
|Mar 6
|Gimme gimme
|3
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|Mar 5
|Val2U
|4
|Wherabouts of Kathleen Betts
|Mar 4
|Buttplug
|7
|Sandy Sansing employs felons (Sep '10)
|Mar 3
|Dollar bill
|37
|Ali Jaynee King
|Mar 3
|big daddy james
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC