Looking Smart: Augmented Reality Is Already Seeing Real Results In Industry

While Google Glass may have had its early pitfalls in the consumer market, smart glasses have found new life in industry. Workers assembling wind turbines at a GE Renewable Energy factory in Pensacola, Florida, for example, wear smart glasses powered by Upskill, a GE Ventures-backed company that produces enterprise software for wearables.

