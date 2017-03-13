Legislation to Keep BP Oil Funds in Northwest Florida Passes First Senate Committee

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism, chaired by Senator Bill Montford , today passed Senate Bill 364, The Recovery Fund for the Deepwater Horizon Incident. The legislation, sponsored by Senator George Gainer , Senator Doug Broxson , and Senator Montford, will ensure funds received in the settlement of the state's economic damage claims caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill remain in Northwest Florida's eight disproportionately affected counties.

