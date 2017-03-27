Legislation to keep BP funds in Florida advances

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development passed Senate Bill 364, The Recovery Fund for the Deepwater Horizon Incident, on Tuesday. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. George Gainer, R-Panama City, Sen. Doug Broxson, R-Pensacola, and Sen. Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, will ensure funds received ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.