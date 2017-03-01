Happy Hour with the Historian lecture set

Happy Hour with the Historian - the St. Petersburg Museum of History's lecture series that features an evening of wine, words and wisdom - will continue the 2016-17 series with a presentation by award-winning journalist Craig Pittman on Thursday, March 9, at the St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the lecture will begin at 7 p.m. To outsiders, Florida seems baffling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.