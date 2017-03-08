Gaetz to host service academy, ROTC nights
Service Academy Nights provide constituents with information regarding admission processes, the congressional office nomination process and a chance to meet and ask questions of representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Military Academy, Coast Guard Academy and University ROTC programs.
