Former first-responder faces child porn charges Updated at

Danny Ray Murphy, 37, of Milton, made a first appearance Friday in the U.S. District Court in Pensacola after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with conspiracy, receipt, and possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

