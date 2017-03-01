Food and Beverage
In June the busy Gulf Breeze intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Northcliffe Drive will become a crossroads for customers of the third restaurant to open nearby since August and the fourth since 2012. That will have Gulf Breeze police and others on the lookout for gridlock.
