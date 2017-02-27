Follett Challenge's Semifinalists, Video Winners Span the U.S.
With representation from schools spanning the country, organizers of the Follett Challenge today announced via video the 2017 competition's three Semifinalists and 10 People's Choice winners. Sponsored by Follett, the sixth annual Follett Challenge - an advocacy program that rewards groundbreaking educational programs - will reward $200,000 in Follett products and services to the most innovative K-12 programs teaching 21st-century skills to students.
