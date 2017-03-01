Florida condo balcony collapses, injuring 11
Eleven people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a second-floor wooden balcony collapsed at a Florida condominium, police said. Two individuals sustained "pretty significant," but non-life-threatening injuries, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office public information officer Michele Nicholson told ABC News.
