Florida condo balcony collapses, injuring 11

Eleven people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a second-floor wooden balcony collapsed at a Florida condominium, police said. Two individuals sustained "pretty significant," but non-life-threatening injuries, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office public information officer Michele Nicholson told ABC News.

