Fictitious Name Notice | Legal Notice #3029
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of JAE Agency, LLC, at 1967 Gary Circle in the County of Escambia, in the city of Pensacola, Florida 32505 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Navarre, Florida, this 23rd day of March 2017.
