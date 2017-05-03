Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly breaks new ground as the first ever television show dedicated to traveling with families of all ages. Host and Family Travel Guide, Colleen Kelly explores must-see locations and attractions throughout the U.S. and abroad, sharing expert travel tips and insights to create easier family vacations filled with once-in-a-lifetime memories: Why just go to an aquarium when your family can actually get in the water with the whales? How about getting the whole family in the chef's kitchen to make their own pizzas? Each episode of this new 13-part series will feature a new and exciting .
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Val2U
|4
|Wherabouts of Kathleen Betts
|Sat
|Buttplug
|7
|The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|2
|Sandy Sansing employs felons (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Dollar bill
|37
|Ali Jaynee King
|Mar 3
|big daddy james
|4
|Prostitutes lol (Jan '16)
|Feb 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|9
|Stallone's Pizza (Nov '13)
|Feb 25
|Ron
|8
