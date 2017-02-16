Victim of Florida spree killing was abused girlfriend hiding from killer, says dad

The father of a woman whose fatal shooting allegedly launched a killing spree says her killer was his daughter's abusive boyfriend - and that she was hiding from him in a motel when he fatally shot her. Alicia Greer, 30, was found dead of at least one gunshot wound in a Milton, Florida, motel room on Jan. 31, along with her friend Jacqueline Moore, 39, police tell PEOPLE.

