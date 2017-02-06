Search intensifies for pair after kil...

Search intensifies for pair after killing spree on Gulf Coast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: El Paso Times

Search intensifies for pair after killing spree on Gulf Coast Attempted murder Monday marked the third attack in a spree that has left three women dead. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2kGALFe The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion and shooting on Beulah Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obliterating EPA would create chaos, experts say Feb 7 Do Not Poke the Bear 13
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Jan 26 Brad 4
Pensacola Christian to close Rawson Lane (Oct '10) Jan 25 RAW 8
Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12) Jan 21 Mark 26
pit bull puppies to give away (May '09) Jan 18 ThomasA 82
News Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h... Jan 16 Barry 1
Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT! Jan 14 ThomasA 27
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC