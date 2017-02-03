Pit bull being held as evidence after...

Pit bull being held as evidence after bloke - had sex with family dog 100 times'

Bradley Hubbard, 23, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested on January 9 after a family member tipped-off cops to the alleged abuse of the pet called Baby Girl. She claims to have witnessed the 23-year-old sexually assaulting the pit bull through a hole of the accused's bedroom door.

