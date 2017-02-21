Pier operatora s other businesses gone

From a tennis clientele in Pensacola to off-road vehicle enthusiasts riding a remote trail near Milton, Coastal Concessions seems to have a diverse customer base and be an extensive enterprise as depicted on its website. But the reality is much different: a shrinking company that has lost or walked away from contracts at the federal, state and municipal levels, leaving it with only one source of income-its management of the Navarre Beach Pier for Santa Rosa County.

