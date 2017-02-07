Pensacola man apprehended
Twenty-year-old Jarvis Anwar Dean of Pensacola was arrested after deputies attempted to stop him on U.S. 79 at 2:30 in the morning on Feb. 5. Dean attempted to flee apprehension at one point and left the roadway, striking a small tree and damaging his vehicle. Deputies then trapped Dean on a dead end road, where he fled on foot. The suspect then jumped into Blue Lake but surrendered to deputies a short time later.
