Over 100 Camp Out For Free Meals To Welcome Bloomingdale Chick-fil-A

Diehard Chick-fil-A fans and participants of an overnight campout, Marlee Walkup, right, Lacy Prine and Peggy Overstreet, sit by their tents patiently awaiting the opening of the brand new Chick-fil-A. Filled with a variety of festive and charitable events including awarding the first 100 customers with a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals, Valrico's first stand-alone 5,300-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant opened on time and as scheduled last month.

