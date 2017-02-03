Obliterating EPA would create chaos, experts say
There are 10 comments on the USA Today story from Friday, titled Obliterating EPA would create chaos, experts say. In it, USA Today reports that:
Obliterating EPA would create chaos, experts say Gaetz sees smooth transition in oversight and regulations from feds to states. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k2f3Ix U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has proposed to abolish the EPA by 2018.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
#1 Friday
So,we ignore global warming after the hottest year on record, ice glaciers possibly melted so much we might not ever revive them (ever see ice in your glass increase?). I'm ok with Trump fixing the economy and increasing job opportunities, but if we get rid of the Environmental Protection Agency, who need to be more active rather than eliminating them, just who is going to regulate activities that are going to leave this world much worse for our kids than we received it? Keep the EPA, give them more enforcement power, and closely scrutinize members so that receiving kickbacks for "overlooking violations" is as bad as being a traitor to our country.
|
#2 Friday
The EPA is going to be cut down to size - Just as most of the rest of the Federal Government is going to be cut down to size.
It's not a government of the government, by the government and for the government....NOT ANY MORE.
The EPA is in the way of America and the American people. Most of what they do is worse than worthless - destructive.
The American people are taking their country back from the radical liberal globalist CRIMINALS in government at all levels.
There's a new Sheriff in town - and his name is President Trump!
|
#3 Friday
If you are even remotely thinking that American industry would police themselves if given the chance, you're sadly mistaken. China doesn't have an EPA system and you can take a look at the haze over their larger cities where the air isn't fit to breathe. Remember when our industrial cities had the same problem? We don't want to go backwards. Do you not remember the toy recalls at Walmart where Chinese made toys got shipped here with lead paint that is still legal in China? Do you want to go back to high sulfur coal and stop the scrubbers on the stacks? Why not take off the restrictions off pesticides and kill the damn bugs once and for all so we can have pretty picture book veggies and fruits! And while you're at it , how about doing away with the smog garbage on our car engines so we can actually tune and work on them again without all the bells and whistles to go bad. Is that the world you want to leave to the younger generation?
|
#4 Friday
The overwhelming majority of what the EPA does is worse than worthless. They will be cut in half (at a minimum) and our air quality will be just fine.
America is not for government. It's for the American people. The American people are more important (including their RIGHT to pursue happiness and their unalienable rights and their private property rights) than for example, the leftwing globalist fraud known as "climate change."
There's a new Sheriff in town - and his name is PRESIDENT TRUMP.
The Democrat Party is dead.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#5 Yesterday
Cupcake, the glaciers are actually expanding, your confusing weather and climate, the EPA has been out of control for a couple decades.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#6 Yesterday
Cupcake, those industries that are polluting are owned by leftist communist government clown, or directly by the communist government, funny how a leftist utopia can't control themselves.
|
#7 20 hrs ago
And your point is..........
|
#8 14 hrs ago
On the top of his head...
howya doin', T?
|
#10 13 hrs ago
eliminate this vapor agency and you won't get millions of gallons of heavy metal tainted water dumped in your local water supplies via a major river feeder in Colorado, also, you can use the water that puddles on your land without some epa nazi grabbing your land by designating it as natural wetlands when it rains. yeah a lot to lose by just geting rid of thousands of govt donothings.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#11 8 hrs ago
The EPA is useless, we could easily cut it in half or eliminate it altogether, snowflake, government isn't the answer, read about love canal, that was all done by the rules, it would have been fine had the city not decided to build houses there, I still remember the people trying to get Jimmy Carter to accept the fact that they had a problem there, you should drive thru there, not many houses left.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Jan 26
|Brad
|4
|Pensacola Christian to close Rawson Lane (Oct '10)
|Jan 25
|RAW
|8
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Mark
|26
|pit bull puppies to give away (May '09)
|Jan 18
|ThomasA
|82
|Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h...
|Jan 16
|Barry
|1
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 14
|ThomasA
|27
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Jan 12
|Crazy8
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC