New Historical Novel Breaking Free is Released
Inspired by survivor stories he heard from the people who lived them, Henry Radoff decided to write " Breaking Free: A Journey for Survival " , which takes inspiration from Liny Pajgin Yollick 's own experience. Written with narration from a grandfather interspersed with remarks from his grandson, "Breaking Free" tells the flight of a Jewish doctor, his pregnant wife and four others in 1938 as they attempt to escape the Nazi occupation of Freiburg, Germany, by journeying through the Black forest and, with help from - to their surprise - a dog guide, into a rescue camp at a ski lodge in Switzerland by traversing the Swiss Alps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Jan 26
|Brad
|4
|Pensacola Christian to close Rawson Lane (Oct '10)
|Jan 25
|RAW
|8
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Mark
|26
|pit bull puppies to give away (May '09)
|Jan 18
|ThomasA
|82
|Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h...
|Jan 16
|Barry
|1
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 14
|ThomasA
|27
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Jan 12
|Crazy8
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC