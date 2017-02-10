New Historical Novel Breaking Free is Released

Inspired by survivor stories he heard from the people who lived them, Henry Radoff decided to write " Breaking Free: A Journey for Survival " , which takes inspiration from Liny Pajgin Yollick 's own experience. Written with narration from a grandfather interspersed with remarks from his grandson, "Breaking Free" tells the flight of a Jewish doctor, his pregnant wife and four others in 1938 as they attempt to escape the Nazi occupation of Freiburg, Germany, by journeying through the Black forest and, with help from - to their surprise - a dog guide, into a rescue camp at a ski lodge in Switzerland by traversing the Swiss Alps.

