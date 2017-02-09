Mary Rice booked into Santa Rosa Coun...

Mary Rice booked into Santa Rosa County Jail, Source: Santa Rosa County Jail

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Mary Rice is now booked in the Santa Rosa county Jail, charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder. She is now the focus of the investigation after a week-long manhunt that spanned three states.

