Lyft expands into 54 new cities, whil...

Lyft expands into 54 new cities, while Uber does damage control

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: CNN

Lyft is entering 54 new cities in its largest expansion to date, the company announced Thursday. New markets include Pensacola, Florida, and Amherst, Massachusetts, making for a total of nearly 300 Lyft cities across the U.S. The announcement comes on the heels of a 40-city launch in January, when Lyft said it was eying a total of 100 new markets by the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitutes lol (Jan '16) Wed yourName00 8
any pensacola girls get off this morning Feb 21 hardallday320 1
Man beating his wife (Dec '15) Feb 20 Jasmine applegate 3
Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13) Feb 20 Dana Horevirus Sp... 44
News Prosecutor David Rimmer is appointed circuit judge (Dec '09) Feb 14 Flabby Katy 40
Wherabouts of Kathleen Betts Feb 14 Flabby Katy 6
What area of Pensacola has newer homes and is a... (Mar '11) Feb 12 JanJan 33
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC