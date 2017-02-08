Intense manhunt for triple murder suspect Billy Boyette
William "Billy" Boyette is the focus of an intense manhunt as authorities have named him as the suspect in three homicides in the FOX10 News viewing area. "I want to scare you," said Escambia County, Fla., Sheriff David Morgan during a news conference at midday Saturday in Pensacola, alongside officials from Florida's Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obliterating EPA would create chaos, experts say
|Tue
|Do Not Poke the Bear
|13
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Jan 26
|Brad
|4
|Pensacola Christian to close Rawson Lane (Oct '10)
|Jan 25
|RAW
|8
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Mark
|26
|pit bull puppies to give away (May '09)
|Jan 18
|ThomasA
|82
|Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h...
|Jan 16
|Barry
|1
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 14
|ThomasA
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC