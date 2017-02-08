Intense manhunt for triple murder suspect Billy Boyette

William "Billy" Boyette is the focus of an intense manhunt as authorities have named him as the suspect in three homicides in the FOX10 News viewing area. "I want to scare you," said Escambia County, Fla., Sheriff David Morgan during a news conference at midday Saturday in Pensacola, alongside officials from Florida's Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

