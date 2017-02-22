Gov. Scott Announces 2016-2017 Florid...

Gov. Scott Announces 2016-2017 Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Awards

Governor Rick Scott announced today that $765,000 has been awarded through the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program to three projects that serve to protect military installations across the state. This year, awards were given to the Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce, South Florida Progress Foundation of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, and the Clay County Development Authority.

