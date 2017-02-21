GOP congressman calls for Trump tax returns
Rep. Matt Gaetz surprised a roomful of angry protesters Thursday night when he called for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Gaetz, a first-term congressman from the Florida panhandle, has stood by Trump, campaigning with him over the past weekend and closing his raucous one-hour town hall at the Oops Bowling Alley Thursday night by saying he wanted to "make America great again."
