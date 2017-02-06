Florida teen is hit by a train and survives
An 18-year-old woman survived being hit and dragged several feet by a train while trying to get an artistic photo of herself on the railroad. Julia Laureano, a freshman at the University of West Florida was hospitalized when she was hit Thursday afternoon, reports the Daily Mail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obliterating EPA would create chaos, experts say
|1 hr
|Mikey
|17
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Jan 26
|Brad
|4
|Pensacola Christian to close Rawson Lane (Oct '10)
|Jan 25
|RAW
|8
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Mark
|26
|pit bull puppies to give away (May '09)
|Jan 18
|ThomasA
|82
|Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h...
|Jan 16
|Barry
|1
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 14
|ThomasA
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC