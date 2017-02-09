Florida man wanted in 4 killings is dead; companion arrested
A Florida man suspected of being involved in four killings is dead and his female alleged accomplice was taken into custody, the Troup County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said Tuesday. Sgt. Stewart Smith said William "Billy" Boyette Jr., 44, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the West Point Motel near the border with Alabama.
