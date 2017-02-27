5 hurt in Florida golf cart crash aft...

5 hurt in Florida golf cart crash after Mardi Gras parade

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Golfweek

Five people were injured after a golf cart and vehicle collided Sunday evening at the beach following a Mardi Gras celebration in Pensacola, Fla. Lt. Frank Forte, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputy in charge of the beach substation, told the Pensacola News-Journal that the crash happened in Via de Luna east of the beach business district at about 5:30 p.m. A Florida Highway Patrol release said David W. King, 31, of Pensacola was charged with careless driving as the golf cart he was driving hit Clayton C. White, 28, of Pensacola, who was driving a Ford Explorer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ali Jaynee King 8 hr big daddy james 4
"Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right..." Thu snarky anarchy 1
Review: Kyle's Pool & Patio LLC (Aug '09) Mar 1 Cirish 11
Prostitutes lol (Jan '16) Feb 27 Oldest Joke Troll 9
Stallone's Pizza (Nov '13) Feb 25 Ron 8
any pensacola girls get off this morning Feb 21 hardallday320 1
Man beating his wife (Dec '15) Feb 20 Jasmine applegate 3
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC