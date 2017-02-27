5 hurt in Florida golf cart crash after Mardi Gras parade
Five people were injured after a golf cart and vehicle collided Sunday evening at the beach following a Mardi Gras celebration in Pensacola, Fla. Lt. Frank Forte, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputy in charge of the beach substation, told the Pensacola News-Journal that the crash happened in Via de Luna east of the beach business district at about 5:30 p.m. A Florida Highway Patrol release said David W. King, 31, of Pensacola was charged with careless driving as the golf cart he was driving hit Clayton C. White, 28, of Pensacola, who was driving a Ford Explorer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Jaynee King
|8 hr
|big daddy james
|4
|"Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right..."
|Thu
|snarky anarchy
|1
|Review: Kyle's Pool & Patio LLC (Aug '09)
|Mar 1
|Cirish
|11
|Prostitutes lol (Jan '16)
|Feb 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|9
|Stallone's Pizza (Nov '13)
|Feb 25
|Ron
|8
|any pensacola girls get off this morning
|Feb 21
|hardallday320
|1
|Man beating his wife (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|Jasmine applegate
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC