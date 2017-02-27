5 hurt in Florida golf cart crash after Mardi Gras parade

Five people were injured after a golf cart and vehicle collided Sunday evening at the beach following a Mardi Gras celebration in Pensacola, Fla. Lt. Frank Forte, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputy in charge of the beach substation, told the Pensacola News-Journal that the crash happened in Via de Luna east of the beach business district at about 5:30 p.m. A Florida Highway Patrol release said David W. King, 31, of Pensacola was charged with careless driving as the golf cart he was driving hit Clayton C. White, 28, of Pensacola, who was driving a Ford Explorer.

