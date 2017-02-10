100 Camp Out To Welcome New Valrico C...

100 Camp Out To Welcome New Valrico Chick-fil-A Location

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Osprey Observer

Filled with a variety of festive and charitable events including awarding the first 100 customers with a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals, Valrico's first stand-alone 5,300-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant opened on time and as scheduled last month. Appropriately called, First 100, Chick-fil-A's signature event, which dates back to 2003, makes room for the first 100 local customers to camp out on restaurant's parking lot for 24 hours leading up to grand opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obliterating EPA would create chaos, experts say 2 hr closethem 9
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Jan 26 Brad 4
Pensacola Christian to close Rawson Lane (Oct '10) Jan 25 RAW 8
Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12) Jan 21 Mark 26
pit bull puppies to give away (May '09) Jan 18 ThomasA 82
News Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h... Jan 16 Barry 1
Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT! Jan 14 ThomasA 27
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,170 • Total comments across all topics: 278,557,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC