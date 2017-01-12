Senators Gainer, Broxson, and Montford File Legislation to Keep BP Oil Funds in Northwest Florida
Senator George Gainer , Senator Doug Broxson , and Senator Bill Montford today filed Senate Bill 364, The Recovery Fund for the Deepwater Horizon Incident, to ensure funds received in the settlement of the state's economic damage claims caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill remain in Northwest Florida's eight disproportionately affected counties. "These funds represent a tremendous opportunity to make long-term investments in Northwest Florida's economy.
