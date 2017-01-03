Santa Rosa teen jailed on robbery/bur...

Santa Rosa teen jailed on robbery/burglary charges

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A teenager who tried to steal an elderly woman's purse from her while she was entering a local business last month has been arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tia pomeroy 2 hr tia 89
Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT! Wed Random person 26
Targeted individual (Jan '16) Wed Crystal 3
Caddo the Clown arrested in Santa Rosa County (Jul '12) Jan 2 BiggsAppleKisner 22
Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12) Jan 1 Mark 25
Hope someone can help, I'm looking for a small ... Dec 28 russellk 1
Looking 4 da bou while on vacay. Dec 27 Fed Up Local 2
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Escambia County was issued at January 05 at 10:30AM EST

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC