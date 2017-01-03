Planned Parenthood and my decision to go to medical school
As my co-workers and I peered out the window of the Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia, we saw over 200 protestors chanting the name of a man who had killed 2 people and injured several others at reproductive health centers the day before. They kept coming closer and padlocked the entrance gate so that we were trapped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kevin, M.D..
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tia pomeroy
|Sun
|Bombastic
|90
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 4
|Random person
|26
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|Crystal
|3
|Caddo the Clown arrested in Santa Rosa County (Jul '12)
|Jan 2
|BiggsAppleKisner
|22
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 1
|Mark
|25
|Hope someone can help, I'm looking for a small ...
|Dec 28
|russellk
|1
|Looking 4 da bou while on vacay.
|Dec 27
|Fed Up Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC