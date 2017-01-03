Planned Parenthood and my decision to...

Planned Parenthood and my decision to go to medical school

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kevin, M.D.

As my co-workers and I peered out the window of the Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia, we saw over 200 protestors chanting the name of a man who had killed 2 people and injured several others at reproductive health centers the day before. They kept coming closer and padlocked the entrance gate so that we were trapped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kevin, M.D..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tia pomeroy Sun Bombastic 90
Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT! Jan 4 Random person 26
Targeted individual (Jan '16) Jan 4 Crystal 3
Caddo the Clown arrested in Santa Rosa County (Jul '12) Jan 2 BiggsAppleKisner 22
Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12) Jan 1 Mark 25
Hope someone can help, I'm looking for a small ... Dec 28 russellk 1
Looking 4 da bou while on vacay. Dec 27 Fed Up Local 2
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Escambia County was issued at January 09 at 11:12AM EST

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,701 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC