Photo Friday: Ever'Man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Lucas Darnell, director of member relations and advocacy for the eastern region of FMI, visited with William Rolfs, general manager of Ever'Man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe in Pensacola, Florida. The store is dedicated to creating a healthy and vibrant community by providing education on health and nutrition issues, and supporting local agriculture and small business.
