Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby...

Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in his bedroom' for years

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A man has been accused of having sick sex with his DOG that he named Baby Girl for years. Bradley Hubbard 23, is accused of having sex with his pet since he bought it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT! Sat ThomasA 27
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Jan 12 Crazy8 9
tia pomeroy Jan 8 Bombastic 90
Targeted individual (Jan '16) Jan 4 Crystal 3
Caddo the Clown arrested in Santa Rosa County (Jul '12) Jan 2 BiggsAppleKisner 22
Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12) Jan 1 Mark 25
Hope someone can help, I'm looking for a small ... Dec 28 russellk 1
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC