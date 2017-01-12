IRC Retail Centers Announces Development of Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Pensacola, Fla. MSA
The venture has executed leases with Publix for a 45,600-square-foot grocery store and a 1,400-square-foot Publix Liquors store to be constructed at the site. In addition to the new Publix stores, Tiger Point Pavilion will include three freestanding pad buildings with a combined 19,000 square feet of space available for lease to complementary retailers and service providers.
