How many floods will these American cities have in 2030, 2045?
Tyron Charles makes his way to a friend's house in the Kelly Ave Basin area in Pensacola, Florida, May 2, 2014. A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday in Pensacola's Escambia County after being inundated by as much as two feet of relentless rai We know now that America's East and Gulf Coasts will be flooding more in upcoming years because of climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|Crazy8
|9
|tia pomeroy
|Jan 8
|Bombastic
|90
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 4
|Random person
|26
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|Crystal
|3
|Caddo the Clown arrested in Santa Rosa County (Jul '12)
|Jan 2
|BiggsAppleKisner
|22
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 1
|Mark
|25
|Hope someone can help, I'm looking for a small ...
|Dec 28
|russellk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC