Former Astronaut Captain James A. Lovell Named To The Board Of...

Tuesday Jan 31

The National Museum of the American Sailor Foundation appointed Captain James A. Lovell, U.S. Navy and former NASA astronaut, to the Foundation's board of directors. NMASF is working to create the only museum dedicated exclusively to the enlisted sailor.

